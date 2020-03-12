BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reached five in Germany on Thursday, as a resident of Bavaria passed away, the local health authorities reported.

"Per the data from the Wurzburg University Hospital, we are talking about an 80-year-old patient with a previous disease, who required constant care," a representative from the regional health ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a 67-year-old male passed away in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. The rest of Germany's fatalities occurred in the North Rhine-Westphalia.