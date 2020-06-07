UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 301 To 183,979 Over Past 24 Hours - Koch Institute

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Another 301 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours, which marks a decrease from the 407 new positive tests reported the day before, taking the total number of infections in the country to 183,979, according to the Robert Koch Institute's data.

The death toll has grown by 22 to 8,668 people within the same period of time, which is a decrease from the 33 fatalities reported the day before. More than 169,000 people have fully recovered from the disease.

The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria (47,334), North Rhine-Westphalia (38,616) and Baden-Wurttemberg (34,912).

Berlin has 6,997 cases.

The epidemiological situation in Germany has been improving since mid-April, despite fluctuations in the number of new cases per day. Therefore, in late April, the authorities began a gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of the disease. Shops and schools, as well as playgrounds, churches, and museums, have already reopened.

