MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 793 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 162,496, the Robert Koch Institute said Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 74 to 6,649 people in the given period.

A day earlier, the country recorded 945 new cases and 94 fatalities.

Over 130,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The most coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bavaria (42,792), North Rhine-Westphalia (33,428) and Baden-Wurttemberg (32,291). Berlin has 5,976 cases.