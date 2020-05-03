UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 793 To 162,496, Deaths Top 6,600 - Koch Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 09:40 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Tally Rises by 793 to 162,496, Deaths Top 6,600 - Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Germany has confirmed 793 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 162,496, the Robert Koch Institute said Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 74 to 6,649 people in the given period.

A day earlier, the country recorded 945 new cases and 94 fatalities.

Over 130,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany since the beginning of the outbreak.

The most coronavirus cases have been recorded in Bavaria (42,792), North Rhine-Westphalia (33,428) and Baden-Wurttemberg (32,291). Berlin has 5,976 cases.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

16 minutes ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

8 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

9 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

9 hours ago

World’s tallest donation box launched on Burj Kh ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.