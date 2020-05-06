UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Tally Rises By 947 To 164,807, Death Toll Nears 7,000 - Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Germany confirmed 947 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 164,807, the Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday.

In addition, Germany registered 165 coronavirus-related deaths over the given period, and thus the overall death toll increased to 6,996 since the start of the outbreak.

At the same time, over 137,000 have fully recovered.

The highest number of coronavirus cases has been recorded in Bavaria (43,371), North Rhine-Westphalia (33,977) and Baden-Wurttemberg (32,576). Berlin has 6,092 COVID-19 cases.

