UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's COVID-19 Total Surpasses 155,000 - Robert Koch Institute

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:40 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Total Surpasses 155,000 - Robert Koch Institute

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,018 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 155,193, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has increased by 110 to 5,750 over the same period of time, according to the institute.

The number of cured COVID-19 patients has exceeded 114,000.

Meanwhile, the country reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths on Sunday.

The southern state of Bavaria remains the worst-hit one with 41,0070, cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 31,879 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 31,043 cases. Berlin has registered 5,638 cases.

Related Topics

Germany Berlin Same Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

8 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

8 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

9 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.