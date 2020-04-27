BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Germany has confirmed 1,018 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count now reaching 155,193, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has increased by 110 to 5,750 over the same period of time, according to the institute.

The number of cured COVID-19 patients has exceeded 114,000.

Meanwhile, the country reported 1,737 new COVID-19 cases and 140 deaths on Sunday.

The southern state of Bavaria remains the worst-hit one with 41,0070, cases, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia with 31,879 cases and Baden-Wurttemberg with 31,043 cases. Berlin has registered 5,638 cases.