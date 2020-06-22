MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Germany's number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the beginning of the outbreak has reached 190,359 after a daily increase of 537, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

This is a slight drop from the 687 new positive cases reported on Sunday.

Germany's COVID-19 death toll has reached 8,885, with three new fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients has topped 175,000.

Bavaria accounts for the bulk of Germany's COVID-19 cases (47,867), followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (41,218) and Baden-Wurttemberg (35,272). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 7,883 cases sing the beginning of the outbreak.