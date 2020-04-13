UrduPoint.com
Germany's COVID-19 Total Tops 123,000 After Surging By 2,537 - Robert Koch Institute

Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

Germany's COVID-19 Total Tops 123,000 After Surging by 2,537 - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Germany's number of COVID-19 cases has grown by 2,537 to 123,016 over the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Monday.

The death toll has increased by 126 to 2,799, according to Germany's central institution for infections diseases surveillance.

As many as 64,300 people in Germany have recovered from the coronavirus, the institute said, adding that 4,000 recoveries have been registered over the past 24 hours.

