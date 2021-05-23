UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's CureVac Expects To Get EMA Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine By June - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

Germany's CureVac Expects to Get EMA Approval for Its COVID-19 Vaccine by June - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) German biotech firm CureVac began working on expanding production capabilities for its COVID-19 vaccine ahead of expected approval by the European drug regulator in the next few weeks, Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the company representative.

"We hope for approval in the course of the second quarter," Sarah Fakih, CureVac spokeswoman was cited as saying by the newspaper.

According to Augsburger Allgemeine, the company expects its drug to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by June this year, at the latest.

"The EMA has received a lot of research data from us. When the authorities have everything, we can submit the formal application," Fakih was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Ahead of the authorization, CureVac has been working on expanding its production capacities with several potential partners so that it could immediately start deliveries of several million vaccine doses, the newspaper said. The EU reportedly ordered 225 million shots from CureVac, most of which are scheduled to be delivered by year-end.

On Saturday, the EU persuaded the US to ease restrictions on exports of filters and bioreactor bags CureVac needs for production of its mRNA vaccine, Reuters stated citing sources familiar with the matter. The government intervention came amid concerns over vaccine supply shortages and their unequal distribution around the globe.

Related Topics

Exports German Company June Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

6 minutes ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

1 hour ago

DEWA inaugurates 6 transmission substations in 202 ..

1 hour ago

Environment and Protected Areas Authority launches ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi chairs Board meeting of Etihad Credit I ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.