MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) German biotech firm CureVac began working on expanding production capabilities for its COVID-19 vaccine ahead of expected approval by the European drug regulator in the next few weeks, Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the company representative.

"We hope for approval in the course of the second quarter," Sarah Fakih, CureVac spokeswoman was cited as saying by the newspaper.

According to Augsburger Allgemeine, the company expects its drug to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by June this year, at the latest.

"The EMA has received a lot of research data from us. When the authorities have everything, we can submit the formal application," Fakih was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Ahead of the authorization, CureVac has been working on expanding its production capacities with several potential partners so that it could immediately start deliveries of several million vaccine doses, the newspaper said. The EU reportedly ordered 225 million shots from CureVac, most of which are scheduled to be delivered by year-end.

On Saturday, the EU persuaded the US to ease restrictions on exports of filters and bioreactor bags CureVac needs for production of its mRNA vaccine, Reuters stated citing sources familiar with the matter. The government intervention came amid concerns over vaccine supply shortages and their unequal distribution around the globe.