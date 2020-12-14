UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's CureVac Launches Final Trials For Virus Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:27 PM

Germany's CureVac launches final trials for virus vaccine

German biotech firm CureVac announced Monday the start of final phase clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine before seeking approval from regulators

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :German biotech firm CureVac announced Monday the start of final phase clinical trials for its coronavirus vaccine before seeking approval from regulators.

The company said more than 35,000 people would take part in the tests in Europe and South America.

"The first volunteer has been recruited," CureVac said in a statement .

Germany is battling an explosion of new coronavirus infections and is imposing a partial lockdown from Wednesday.

CureVac follows Germany's BioNTech which has already gained approval in the United States, Britain and Canada for its vaccine developed with US pharma giant Pfizer.

Both vaccines use a new technology based on mRNA. The process entails injecting a short sequence of viral genetic material to trigger an immune response by producing proteins acting against the virus.

CureVac launched second phases trials at the end of September with 690 volunteers in Peru and Panama. results are expected to be published soon.

But Swiss pharma company Novartis on Monday reported that phase three trials with its drug ruxolitinib had failed to show improvement when treating severe Covid-19 patients.

The drug, sold under the brand Names Jakafi and Jakavi, is used to treat myelofibrosis.

The European Union has earmarked 225 million doses of CureVac's candidate with an option for 180 million more if it wins regulatory approval.

The company listed on the New York-based Nasdaq stock exchange this year and $150 million of the funds raised is pledged to develop the vaccine.

CureVac also made headlines in March with reports that President Donald Trump had sought to secure exclusive rights for the United States to its potential vaccine.

Both the company and US officials denied the claim, but the reports sparked outrage in Berlin and prompted Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to declare "Germany is not for sale."Britain launched a mass vaccination campaign last week using the BioNTech-Pfizer product and the US was due to kick off its programme on Monday.

Related Topics

Technology Stock Exchange Europe Canada German European Union Company Trump Germany Sale Berlin Panama Peru United States March September From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China to Bail Out Pakistan Over $1Bln Saudi Debt - ..

10 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Kha given briefing on maritim ..

11 seconds ago

Usman Buzdar inaugurates development work in journ ..

12 seconds ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

14 seconds ago

PDM leaders look dejected after Lahore, gets cold ..

14 minutes ago

S. Korea sets up free Wi-Fi networks on buses in o ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.