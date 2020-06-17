German biotech firm CureVac has won permission to start human trials of a promising coronavirus vaccine, regulators announced Wednesday, as the global race to stop the pandemic gathers pace

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :German biotech firm CureVac has won permission to start human trials of a promising coronavirus vaccine, regulators announced Wednesday, as the global race to stop the pandemic gathers pace.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German body responsible for assessing clinical trials and approving vaccines, called the approval "an important milestone".

In a statement, it said it had given CureVac the green light based on "a careful assessment of the risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".

Globally, there are now 11 coronavirus vaccines being tested on humans, according to the World Health Organization.

CureVac's milestone comes just two days after the German government said it was spending 300 million Euros to take a 23-percent stake in the firm, in an apparent attempt to stop it from ending up in foreign hands.

According to German media, CureVac is planning a listing on the New York-based Nasdaq stock exchange next month.

CureVac already made headlines earlier this year on reports that Donald Trump had sought to secure exclusive rights for the United States to a potential coronavirus vaccine by the Tuebingen-based biotech company.

Both the firm and US officials denied the claim, but the reports sparked outrage in Berlin and prompted Economy Minister Peter Altmaier to declare that "Germany is not for sale".