BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Curevac Chief Executive Officer Franz-Werner Haas said on Monday that the company would be able to produce up to 1 billion doses of its candidate coronavirus vaccine in 2022 as a result of collaboration with pharmaceutical giant Bayer AG.

Curevac is one of the companies with which the European Union has signed early access contracts last year. The company's mRNA vaccine is currently underway with Phase 3 clinical trials.

"We will have a few million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. Until now, we planned to produce 600 million doses in 2022, but thanks to the network's expansion this figure will grow to 1 billion," Haas said at a press conference.

According to the CEO, the company currently collaborates with Bayer for the vaccine research and development, and the collaboration will expand upon logistics as well when the product is ready.

Bayer's representative at the press conference, board of Management member Stefan Oelrich, said that the Berlin-headquartered giant would cover the production of 160 million doses of Curevac vaccine in 2022, with the first doses anticipated to become available "likely at the end of the current year."

The collaboration unfolds amid severe delays in the delivery of contracted vaccine doses to the European Union by those producers that have already got authorization for their products, including Pfizer and AstraZeneca.