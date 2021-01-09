Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has given a go-ahead to phase 3 trials for the German CureVac COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard has said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) Mexico's health regulator Cofepris has given a go-ahead to phase 3 trials for the German CureVac COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard has said.

"Cofepris has approved launching phase 3 of the German CureVac vaccine in our country, very good news!" Ebrard wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Mexico is planning to have medics and everyone over 60 years old get vaccinated by late January and late March, respectively.

Currently, Mexico has a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech, whose first vaccine batches were delivered to the country in late December, and also expects shipments of China's CanSino vaccine.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said earlier in the week that he was not ruling out procuring Russia's Sputnik V, noting that the vaccine, which has also been rolled out in Argentina, was showing good results.