UrduPoint.com

Germany's CureVac Withdraws COVID-19 Vaccine From EMA Approval Process

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 09:18 PM

Germany's CureVac Withdraws COVID-19 Vaccine From EMA Approval Process

German biotech company CureVac announced on Tuesday its decision to withdraw its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the European Medicines Agency's rolling review in favor of concentrating its efforts on developing second-generation mRNA vaccines

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) German biotech company CureVac announced on Tuesday its decision to withdraw its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate from the European Medicines Agency's rolling review in favor of concentrating its efforts on developing second-generation mRNA vaccines.

While there was initially much hope for the German firm's vaccine, the preliminary data of its late-stage clinical trials showed it was only 47% effective. The final data from the trials raised its effectiveness to 48%.

"CureVac N.V. ... today announced the strategic decision to focus its COVID-19 vaccine development towards the development of second-generation mRNA vaccine candidates in collaboration with GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) and to withdraw its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, from the current approval process with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)," CureVac said in a statement.

The EU drug regulator, for its part, confirmed the end of the approval process.

"The withdrawal means that EMA is no longer reviewing data on the vaccine and will not conclude this review. The company retains the right to request another rolling review or submit a marketing authorisation application in the future," the EMA said in a statement.

The EMA has so far authorized the vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson for use in the European Union.

Four vaccines are undergoing rolling review at the EMA at the moment: the United States' NVX-CoV2373 from NovaVax, China's CoronaVac from Sinovac, Russia's Sputnik V from the Gamaleya Institute, and France's Vidprevtyn from Sanofi Pasteur.

Related Topics

Russia China France German European Union Company United States From GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan to succeed in getting GSP extension: Gove ..

Pakistan to succeed in getting GSP extension: Governor

2 minutes ago
 Farhan's half-century, Iftikhar's rollicking 17-ba ..

Farhan's half-century, Iftikhar's rollicking 17-ball 45 take Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

2 minutes ago
 1.7 million mobile numbers ported between service ..

1.7 million mobile numbers ported between service providers: TDRA

50 minutes ago
 Indian Expert Panel Endorses Covaxin Vaccine for M ..

Indian Expert Panel Endorses Covaxin Vaccine for Minors Aged 2-18 - Reports

38 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews situation of 3 pc job quota for sp ..

Meeting reviews situation of 3 pc job quota for special persons

38 minutes ago
 Latest technologies highlighted on 3rd Day of Annu ..

Latest technologies highlighted on 3rd Day of Annual Radiology Meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.