UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Cybersecurity Chief Concerned About Possible Hacker Attacks On Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:26 PM

Germany's Cybersecurity Chief Concerned About Possible Hacker Attacks on Hospitals

The head of Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Arne Schoenbohm, told Die Zeit newspaper that the country's hospitals could be at risk of hacker attacks following similar cases in the United States and Ireland

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The head of Germany's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Arne Schoenbohm, told Die Zeit newspaper that the country's hospitals could be at risk of hacker attacks following similar cases in the United States and Ireland.

"There is a big threat to hospitals," he was cited as saying by the newspaper.

Schoenbohm noted that German hospitals have already been targeted by cyber criminals in the past. At the same time, he agreed with another BSI expert, Dirk Haeger, that there are no similar safety concerns regarding such critical facilities, as German nuclear power plants, Die Zeit said.

According to Schoenbohm, the BSI developed a set of standards together with the professional community to boost cyber security in German hospitals, but their implementation will take time.

On May 14, Ireland's health services (HSE) announced that its IT systems had been shut down following a hacker attack. The hackers claimed to have gained access to the HSE network and demanded a $20 million ransom for over 700 gigabytes of personal data, which the Irish authorities refused to pay.

The US has also experienced several hacker attacks on important infrastructure facilities over the past six months, including the most recent Colonial Pipeline incident.

Related Topics

Attack Nuclear German Germany Same Ireland United States May Criminals Million

Recent Stories

HBL and Katalyst Labs partner for Startup Accelera ..

26 minutes ago

SCCI processes over 49,000 e-transactions in past ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi Housing Council holds 4th meeting

1 hour ago

Timely interventions, prudent polices of governme ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab govt arranges best quality vaccine for peop ..

4 minutes ago

SCC approves human resources project for civilians

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.