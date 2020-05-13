UrduPoint.com
Germany's Daily COVID-19 Case Number Falls By 135 Over Day - Robert Koch Institute

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

Germany's Daily COVID-19 Case Number Falls by 135 Over Day - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The Berlin-based Robert Koch Institute, which compiles national coronavirus statistics, reported on Wednesday that Germany's daily number of new COVID-19 cases dropped by 135 to 798 since the day before, bringing the total count to 171,306 as the country continues to partially relax virus-related restrictions.

The death toll from coronavirus in the European nation has grown by 101 (116 yesterday) over the given period, with the number of fatalities recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reaching 7,634.

A total of over 148,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany.

Bavaria accounts for the highest number of coronavirus cases (44,802) in the country, followed by North Rhine-Westphalia (35,555) and Baden-Wurttemberg (33,518). The German capital of Berlin has recorded 6,298 COVID-19 cases.

Germany went into COVID-19 lockdown in mid-March and has been easing restrictions since late April. At the same time, the country extended social distancing until June 5 to preserve the progress made during the first phase of lockdown easing.

