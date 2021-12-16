UrduPoint.com

Germany's Decision To Expel Two Russian Diplomats Correct - Scholz

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Germany's Decision to Expel Two Russian Diplomats Correct - Scholz

Germany made the right decision when it expelled two Russian diplomats over the case of murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Germany made the right decision when it expelled two Russian diplomats over the case of murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"The verdict we heard for the murder in the Tiergarten is a clear indication that something bad has happened. Therefore, it is absolutely right that the foreign minister reacted with a clear response," Scholz said ahead of the EU summit.

Related Topics

Murder Russia Germany

Recent Stories

Hydrogen fuel cell core component put into product ..

Hydrogen fuel cell core component put into production in central China

42 seconds ago
 Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glor ..

Hulk fires Atletico Mineiro to Copa do Brasil glory

43 seconds ago
 Lao economy expected to grow 4.2 pct in 2022

Lao economy expected to grow 4.2 pct in 2022

45 seconds ago
 Indonesia detects its 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 ..

Indonesia detects its 1st case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

47 seconds ago
 EU to Declare Need to Observe Borders Inviolabilit ..

EU to Declare Need to Observe Borders Inviolability Principle at Thursday Summit ..

5 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.