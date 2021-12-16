Germany made the right decision when it expelled two Russian diplomats over the case of murder of Georgian citizen Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

"The verdict we heard for the murder in the Tiergarten is a clear indication that something bad has happened. Therefore, it is absolutely right that the foreign minister reacted with a clear response," Scholz said ahead of the EU summit.