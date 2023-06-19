(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Germany's new national security strategy, which Names Moscow as the main threat to the country, contradicts Berlin's logic and interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"It is difficult for me to comment on the actions, statements and documents adopted by contemporary German politicians.

They rest neither on logic nor the interests of Germany and the German people," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin.