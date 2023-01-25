MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The decision of the German government to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine hinders the normalization of relations between Russia and Germany, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said.

Earlier in the day, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced Berlin had decided to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany's European partners, in turn, will also hand over Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev, the official added.

"It (decision) destroys the remnants of mutual trust, causes irreparable damage to the already deplorable state of Russian-German relations, casts doubt on the possibility of their normalization in the foreseeable future," Nechaev said in a statement.