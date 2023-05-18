UrduPoint.com

Germany's Defense Minister Says New Format For Air Policing In Baltics Created

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Germany's Defense Minister Says New Format for Air Policing in Baltics Created

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced Wednesday that a 3+3 format for air policing in the Baltics has been created with the participation of the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

"Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada on one side, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia on the other. A new 3+3 format has been established at my proposal," Pistorius told a joint press conference with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in Berlin.

The minister noted that the format has been established "at an unprotected point on the eastern flank" of the alliance against the background that the past mandate for UK and German air forces for air policing in the Baltics had expired.

The purpose of creating this format is "to coordinate more closely with the three Baltic partners in the context of improving the logistics of air exercises," the minister said, adding that the meeting of commanders will be held in Lithuania later this month.

German news agency dpa has earlier reported that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania did not have their own air defense systems; thus, since 2004, NATO has been ensuring air safety in the Baltic states. To this end, NATO allies regularly deploy fighters and personnel to the Baltic states in northeastern Europe.

