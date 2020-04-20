The German Ministry of Defense has recommended the purchase of warplanes from the United States to replace obsolete Tornado fighter jets that are set to leave service at the end of the decade, a ministry spokesperson said at a press briefing on Monday, adding that only the country's parliament can approve the purchase

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The German Ministry of Defense has recommended the purchase of warplanes from the United States to replace obsolete Tornado fighter jets that are set to leave service at the end of the decade, a ministry spokesperson said at a press briefing on Monday, adding that only the country's parliament can approve the purchase.

This past week, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had established plans to purchase 45 F-18 fighter jets from the US manufacturer Boeing and that discussions with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper were in progress. The proposed jets would replace the obsolete Tornado fighters, which have been in service since the 1970s.

"At the end of the previous week, the media reported that there is contact between the German Defense Ministry and the Pentagon, and the issue of purchasing a successor for the Tornado has been resolved.

A short conversation with our suppliers is something else," the spokesperson said.

The Ministry of Defense has no authority to conclude a deal with the US for the purchase of the jets, the spokesperson noted, adding that the matter can only be decided by the country's parliament.

"The parliament plays a decisive role. We have made a recommendation, prepared by the ministry, on the topic of the Tornado successor. We are at the beginning of the process, which will obviously take years," the spokesperson stated.

The Tornado fighter jets are set to exit service by 2030 at the very latest, meaning that a deal should ideally be resolved by 2025, the spokesperson noted.

Talks have also been ongoing with Airbus over the potential purchase of an updated version of the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet.