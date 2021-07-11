UrduPoint.com
Germany's DHL Faces Huge Losses After Climate Activists Block Key Cargo Hub - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Germany's Deutsche Post DHL Group suffered huge losses this weekend that could run into millions of euros, after climate activists blocked access to its main cargo hub to protest expansion plans, media said Sunday.

This comes just days after DHL boasted a significant jump in earnings in the second quarter of 2021 across all divisions. It said free cash flows rose above 2 billion Euros ($2.4 billion) in the first half of the year.

Dozens of protesters were detained on Friday night after blocking the road to the Leipzig/Halle airport, Germany's second-largest freight port that may soon become the main one, according to the Bild daily.

A police spokesperson said reportedly that DHL, the world's leading logistics company, filed a complaint against protesters, saying several of its cargo planes were delayed by the blockade.

Trucks carrying vaccines and taxis driving pilots to their planes were among a backlog of vehicles stranded outside the airport as activists staged a sit-in to demand a halt to the airport expansion and a ban on night flights.

