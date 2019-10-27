BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Die Linke (The Left) party is leading in the regional election in the German Federal state of Thuringia with 30 percent of votes, while the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) comes second with 23 percent, an exit poll showed on Sunday.

According to the survey, conducted by the Mannheimer Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for the ZDF broadcaster, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) may count on the third place, or 22 percent of votes.

The Social Democrats (SPD) are supported by 8 percent of respondents, while the Greens and Free Liberal Party (FDP) by 5.5 percent each.