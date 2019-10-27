UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Die Linke Leading In Thuringia Election, Euroskeptic AfD Comes Second -Exit Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Germany's Die Linke Leading in Thuringia Election, Euroskeptic AfD Comes Second -Exit Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Die Linke (The Left) party is leading in the regional election in the German Federal state of Thuringia with 30 percent of votes, while the euroskeptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) comes second with 23 percent, an exit poll showed on Sunday.

According to the survey, conducted by the Mannheimer Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for the ZDF broadcaster, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) may count on the third place, or 22 percent of votes.

The Social Democrats (SPD) are supported by 8 percent of respondents, while the Greens and Free Liberal Party (FDP) by 5.5 percent each.

Related Topics

Election German Germany May Democrats Sunday Christian

Recent Stories

UAE delivers food aid to Hodeidah

57 minutes ago

MFNCA launches domain name in Arabic

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Brazilian President

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

3 hours ago

Al Tayer meets Swiss President

3 hours ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.