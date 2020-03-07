(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with the UAE optical-electronic reconnaissance satellite Falcon Eye 2 on board from the Kourou space center in French Guiana has been postponed until April, the German Aerospace Center (DLR) said on its website on Friday.

The launch was originally planned for March 6, but a Sputnik source in the Russian space industry said earlier in the day that the launch had been postponed to the first half of April due to the need to replace a Frigate booster on the rocket.

In July 2019, the launch of the Falcon Eye 1 satellite on a Vega rocket from Kourou ended in failure after "an anomaly occurred" on the second stage of the rocket. After that, the UAE decided to launch the next satellite in the series on board the Soyuz-ST rocket.