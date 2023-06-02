(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The German economy is tragic and it will keep falling as a result of the closure of its nuclear power plants, US film director Oliver Stone said.

"It's an act of blindness and suicide and stupidity. Their economies is (sic) in the shit. It's dropped, the economy has fallen off completely and it will fall further," Stone said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Germany started off well in the 1970s when they had about 20 nuclear power plants, Stone said.

The hysteria in the United States has led to the closing down of the nuclear industry, Stone said.

On the other hand, Russia is doing well, as is China and even India, Stone added.

Germany started to phase out nuclear energy in 2002. This trend was then softened, yet, the disaster at Fukushima in Japan in 2011 sealed the fate of Germany's nuclear power industry.

The authorities initially planned to shut down all remaining nuclear power plants at the end of 2022, but the Ukrainian crisis led the German government to extend this period for fear of energy shortages. As of April 16, Germany no longer generates electricity from nuclear power.

Stone newly created the documentary film "Nuclear Now," which is based on professor Joshua Goldstein's book "A Bright Future." The film makes the case for nuclear power as a vital energy solution in the face of climate change.