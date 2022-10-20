UrduPoint.com

Germany's Embassy Allegedly Played Significant Role In Fomenting Unrest In Iran - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 04:50 AM

Germany's Embassy Allegedly Played Significant Role in Fomenting Unrest in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The German embassy in Tehran has allegedly played a significant role in the unrest in Iran and coordinated insurgents' actions and the course of Western governments to foment the conflict in the Islamic Republic, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday.

Unrest in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini has been going on for over a month now.

According to the report, the German embassy has allegedly played a significant and effective role in the diplomatic pressure and international coordination to foment unrest in Iran. The embassy coordinated foreign governments and international organizations to increase pressure on the domestic situation in the Islamic Republic, Fars said.

German diplomats have also allegedly held a series of meetings with employees of Western embassies in Tehran, during which they were discussing ways to increase unrest and further destabilize the situation in Iran, the report said.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked mass protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

Tehran has said that the mass protests were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charge d'affaires of France. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.

