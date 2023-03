MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Germany's major energy company E.ON said on Wednesday that it had completely written off its share in the Russia-led Nord stream gas pipeline project.

"Amid heightened uncertainty and against the backdrop of damage to both Nord Stream 1 pipelines, this investment was written down to its fair value of zero as of December 31, 2022.

This decline of about 1.2 billion relative to December 31, 2021, was recognized in equity in other comprehensive income," the company said in its annual report.