MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Germany's major energy company E.ON said on Wednesday that it had completely written off its share in the Russia-led Nord stream gas pipeline project.

"Amid heightened uncertainty and against the backdrop of damage to both Nord Stream 1 pipelines, this investment was written down to its fair value of zero as of December 31, 2022.

This decline of about ‚¬1.2 billion relative to December 31, 2021, was recognized in equity in other comprehensive income," the company said in its annual report.