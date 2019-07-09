UrduPoint.com
Germany's Europe Minister Says Wants To 'Build Bridges' With Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:26 AM

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said in an interview out Monday that he wanted his country to mend ties with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said in an interview out Monday that he wanted his country to mend ties with Russia.

"I keep saying that, yes, I want peace too, so we must build bridges with Russia, especially with its civil society. But always in coordination with our European partners," he told Die Welt daily.

Roth said German society favored a peaceful foreign policy.

Former German Chancellor Willy Brandt was right to maintain dialogue with Russia, he added, but Berlin is now bound by its commitments to EU partners.

"The situation has changed. There are sovereign countries in Eastern Europe and I cannot make bilateral deals with Russia over the heads of Balts or Poles," he stressed.

Germany will give other EU nations an equal say in how it should engage Russia, the minister explained, because Berlin's ties within the EU bloc will remain a priority when shaping its foreign policy.

