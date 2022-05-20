UrduPoint.com

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder, Businessman Warnig Resign From Rosneft Board

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Friday that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and German businessman Matthias Warnig have resigned as members of the company's board of directors

"Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig said they would not be able to extend their terms on the company's board of directors," Rosneft said.

The company said it accepts their decision with understanding and thanks them for their steadfast support.

Rosneft specifically praised Schroeder and Warnig for their "strategic vision, rich practical experience, and a deep understanding of international market issues" that benefited the company's international business, as well as their "invaluable role" in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia and Germany.

Rosneft's board of directors consists of 11 members. Schroeder had been the board's chairman since 2017 and Warnig the deputy chairman since 2014.

Bernard Looney, the CEO of London-based oil company BP, also resigned from Rosneft's board of directors in February, after Russia was targeted in a barrage of international sanctions campaign for starting a special military operation in Ukraine.

Business Ukraine Russia German Company Oil Germany February 2017 Market From

