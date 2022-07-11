UrduPoint.com

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says He Would Not Reject Possibility Of Talks With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Germany's Ex-Chancellor Schroeder Says He Would Not Reject Possibility of Talks With Putin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Former German Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said on Sunday that he is advocating for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine, while not excluding the possibility of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I will not forgo my opportunities to negotiate with President Putin," Schroeder told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

The former chancellor added that he does not believe in a military solution to the conflict in Ukraine, while stressing that the hostilities can only be halted through diplomatic negotiations.

In Germany, Schroeder is sharply criticized for close ties with Russia. Earlier, the Budget Committee of the Bundestag approved a request by the ruling parties to strip the former chancellor of some of his privileges in response to his initial refusal to leave his post of the Chairman of the Board of Directors in the Russian oil company Rosneft.

In late May, Schroeder resigned as members of Rosneft's board of directors amid the beginning of an expulsion process from the Social Democratic Party of Germany and launching an internal probe into Schroeder's links with Russia.

