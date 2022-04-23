(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Former German Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said that Moscow cannot be isolated in the long run as Berlin's industry is in need of Russia's rare raw materials and energy sources.

"You can't isolate a country like Russia in the long run, neither politically nor economically.

German industry needs the raw materials that Russia has. It's not just oil and gas, it's also rare earths. And these are raw materials that cannot simply be substituted," Schroeder told The New York Times.

The ex-chancellor added that Germany will "have to go back to dealing with Russia" as "we always do" as soon as Moscow completes its special military operation in Ukraine.