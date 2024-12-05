Open Menu

Germany's Factory Orders Fall In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Germany's factory orders fall in October

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Germany's factory orders dropped in October, softer than market forecast, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday.

The figure fell 1.5% from a month earlier in October, a sharp reversal from the robust 7.2% growth recorded in September.

The development of new orders in October differed strongly across various manufacturing sectors, said Destatis.

The overall decline was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment (-7.

6%) and the automotive industry (-3.7%).

However, the negative trend was partially offset by notable increases in other sectors, including the manufacture of basic metals (+10.2%) and computer, electronic, and optical products (+8.0%).

Domestic orders saw a steep decline of 5.3%, reflecting weaker internal demand. In contrast, total foreign orders rose slightly by 0.8%.

On an annual basis, new factory orders grew by a calendar-adjusted 5.7% in October.

Related Topics

Germany September October Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

14 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

14 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

14 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

14 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

14 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

14 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From World