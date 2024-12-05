Germany's Factory Orders Fall In October
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Germany's factory orders dropped in October, softer than market forecast, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) on Thursday.
The figure fell 1.5% from a month earlier in October, a sharp reversal from the robust 7.2% growth recorded in September.
The development of new orders in October differed strongly across various manufacturing sectors, said Destatis.
The overall decline was primarily driven by significant drops in the manufacture of machinery and equipment (-7.
6%) and the automotive industry (-3.7%).
However, the negative trend was partially offset by notable increases in other sectors, including the manufacture of basic metals (+10.2%) and computer, electronic, and optical products (+8.0%).
Domestic orders saw a steep decline of 5.3%, reflecting weaker internal demand. In contrast, total foreign orders rose slightly by 0.8%.
On an annual basis, new factory orders grew by a calendar-adjusted 5.7% in October.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
More Stories From World
-
Mystery, volatility, Trump: the Bitcoin phenomenon2 minutes ago
-
Heat embarrass Lakers, Hawks end Bucks' NBA winning streak2 minutes ago
-
5.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Iran2 minutes ago
-
SFJ launches 'Kill Modi Politics' campaign In UK2 minutes ago
-
Boland back with pride at stake for Australia in 2nd India Test2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior wins first place for best security awareness films23 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy and Planning receives EFQM 4-star recognition43 minutes ago
-
Saudi badminton team wins 10 medals at Africa Air Badminton Championships52 minutes ago
-
Puppy love as Czech prison inmates train assistance dogs1 hour ago
-
South Korea stocks drop, won stable as Asian markets fluctuate1 hour ago
-
Presidential vote seen as referendum on Romania's European future2 hours ago
-
US warns of 'serious negative impacts' if Romania turns away from West2 hours ago