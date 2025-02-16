Germany's Far-right AfD Basks In Spotlight Of Musk Support
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) All other German parties see the far-right AfD as a threat to democracy, but the anti-immigration party has a powerful friend abroad: Elon Musk, the loudhailer voice of Team Trump.
"Let's go, guys, let's go -- fight for a great future for Germany!" the tech billionaire shouted via video link at a recent campaign rally of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).
"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," he told the jubilant crowd in Halle in the party's ex-communist eastern heartland.
While mainstream Berlin has reacted with a shudder to the new leadership in Washington, the AfD has cheered its ideological allies in the fight against migrants, wind farms, gender politics and all things "woke".
As Europe's top economy careens towards February 23 polls, Musk has weighed in on the campaign with volleys of online crossfire.
As well as backing the AfD, the man behind SpaceX, Tesla and X has also trolled centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz with insults such as "fool" and "Oaf Schitz".
"You must vote for change," Musk told Germans in a streamed conversation with the party's top election candidate Alice Weidel. "And that is why I'm really strongly recommending that people vote for AfD."
On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance backed that stance in a speech to a security meeting in Munich where he berated EU leaders for ignoring the wishes of voters worried about immigration in a broadside later hailed by Trump.
Long shunned as outsiders in Germany, the subject of mass protests and security services surveillance, the AfD has gloated about the attention lavished on it from across the Atlantic as it polls at a record 20 percent.
"It's a good time for the AfD because we are getting a lot of support from the Trump administration," said the party's Berlin boss, architect Kristin Brinker.
"If the richest man in the world and people from Trump's circle say that the AfD is okay, you can work with them, then that's the best thing that could have happened -- and I think it will open even more doors for us."
Recent Stories
China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..
Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday
China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations
UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea
5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July
UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry
At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025
Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..
More Stories From World
-
Germany's far-right AfD basks in spotlight of Musk support5 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs loom large in South Korea's 'steel city'6 minutes ago
-
Friedrich Merz: conservative on verge of German chancellery6 minutes ago
-
BAFTAs: Rival films eye victory over scandal-hit 'Emilia Perez'15 minutes ago
-
Trump tariffs fuel US auto anxiety15 minutes ago
-
Tech weary Brits revive apple tree 'wassailing' tradition15 minutes ago
-
Kecmanovic and Davidovich Fokina reach Delray Beach ATP final16 minutes ago
-
15 dead in India stampede to catch trains to Hindu mega-festival26 minutes ago
-
Mali gold mine accident kills at least 48: local sources36 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer says Europe 'must take on a greater role in NATO'2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Argentina Open ATP results2 hours ago