Open Menu

Germany's Far-right AfD Basks In Spotlight Of Musk Support

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Germany's far-right AfD basks in spotlight of Musk support

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) All other German parties see the far-right AfD as a threat to democracy, but the anti-immigration party has a powerful friend abroad: Elon Musk, the loudhailer voice of Team Trump.

"Let's go, guys, let's go -- fight for a great future for Germany!" the tech billionaire shouted via video link at a recent campaign rally of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," he told the jubilant crowd in Halle in the party's ex-communist eastern heartland.

While mainstream Berlin has reacted with a shudder to the new leadership in Washington, the AfD has cheered its ideological allies in the fight against migrants, wind farms, gender politics and all things "woke".

As Europe's top economy careens towards February 23 polls, Musk has weighed in on the campaign with volleys of online crossfire.

As well as backing the AfD, the man behind SpaceX, Tesla and X has also trolled centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz with insults such as "fool" and "Oaf Schitz".

"You must vote for change," Musk told Germans in a streamed conversation with the party's top election candidate Alice Weidel. "And that is why I'm really strongly recommending that people vote for AfD."

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance backed that stance in a speech to a security meeting in Munich where he berated EU leaders for ignoring the wishes of voters worried about immigration in a broadside later hailed by Trump.

Long shunned as outsiders in Germany, the subject of mass protests and security services surveillance, the AfD has gloated about the attention lavished on it from across the Atlantic as it polls at a record 20 percent.

"It's a good time for the AfD because we are getting a lot of support from the Trump administration," said the party's Berlin boss, architect Kristin Brinker.

"If the richest man in the world and people from Trump's circle say that the AfD is okay, you can work with them, then that's the best thing that could have happened -- and I think it will open even more doors for us."

Recent Stories

China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

5 minutes ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

35 minutes ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

35 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

35 minutes ago
 Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

1 hour ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

2 hours ago
Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

2 hours ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

2 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victo ..

Marmoush's hat-trick fires City to Newcastle victory; Arsenal keep title hopes a ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World