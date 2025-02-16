(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) All other German parties see the far-right AfD as a threat to democracy, but the anti-immigration party has a powerful friend abroad: Elon Musk, the loudhailer voice of Team Trump.

"Let's go, guys, let's go -- fight for a great future for Germany!" the tech billionaire shouted via video link at a recent campaign rally of the Alternative for Germany (AfD).

"It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything," he told the jubilant crowd in Halle in the party's ex-communist eastern heartland.

While mainstream Berlin has reacted with a shudder to the new leadership in Washington, the AfD has cheered its ideological allies in the fight against migrants, wind farms, gender politics and all things "woke".

As Europe's top economy careens towards February 23 polls, Musk has weighed in on the campaign with volleys of online crossfire.

As well as backing the AfD, the man behind SpaceX, Tesla and X has also trolled centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz with insults such as "fool" and "Oaf Schitz".

"You must vote for change," Musk told Germans in a streamed conversation with the party's top election candidate Alice Weidel. "And that is why I'm really strongly recommending that people vote for AfD."

On Friday, US Vice President JD Vance backed that stance in a speech to a security meeting in Munich where he berated EU leaders for ignoring the wishes of voters worried about immigration in a broadside later hailed by Trump.

Long shunned as outsiders in Germany, the subject of mass protests and security services surveillance, the AfD has gloated about the attention lavished on it from across the Atlantic as it polls at a record 20 percent.

"It's a good time for the AfD because we are getting a lot of support from the Trump administration," said the party's Berlin boss, architect Kristin Brinker.

"If the richest man in the world and people from Trump's circle say that the AfD is okay, you can work with them, then that's the best thing that could have happened -- and I think it will open even more doors for us."