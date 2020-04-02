Leaders of Germany's far-right AfD party were at loggerheads on Thursday over whether its radical "Fluegel" (The Wing) faction should be split off to create a separate party

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Leaders of Germany's far-right AfD party were at loggerheads on Thursday over whether its radical "Fluegel" (The Wing) faction should be split off to create a separate party.

Two parties could probably reach more voters than the "current... conflict-prone constellation", party co-leader Joerg Meuthen told the Tichys Einblick news magazine in an interview published Wednesday.

"Everyone knows that Fluegel and its key exponents are costing us a massive amount of votes in the conservative camp," he said.

But AfD grandee Alexander Gauland said on Thursday that two parties would diminish, rather than strengthen, one another.

"Joerg Meuthen's thoughts are not very constructive and highly apolitical," he said, according to German news agency DPA.

Fluegel, which has about 7,000 members, was co-founded by notorious AfD lawmaker Bjoern Hoecke, who has sparked outrage with attacks on Germany's culture of remembrance for Nazi crimes.

Hoecke also criticised Meuthen's comments in a Facebook post, describing them as "foolish and irresponsible".

"The discussion about the division of our party into a western and an eastern AfD, into a Fluegel and a non-Fluegel AfD is superfluous," Hoecke wrote.

The AfD in March said it was planning to dissolve the radical Fluegel group after it was placed under formal surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency.

Intelligence officials said Fluegel violated "characteristic features of the free democratic basic order, human dignity, democracy and the rule of law".

Founded in 2013 as a protest party against the euro single Currency, the AfD has grown and shifted further right, scooping up a significant number of votes from those unhappy with the government's migration policy.

It is now the largest opposition group in the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament.

But the party has also come under fire for fuelling anti-immigration sentiment amid several right-wing extremist attacks in Germany in recent months.

Support for the AfD has also dwindled with the spread of the coronavirus, as voters rally to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

An opinion poll in late March showed the party on nine percent, two points down from the previous week and almost four down on its 2017 Federal election performance.