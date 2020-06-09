UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Far-right AfD Wins 'neutrality' Case Against Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:14 PM

Germany's far-right AfD wins 'neutrality' case against minister

Germany's far-right AfD party on Tuesday won a case against the country's interior minister for flouting neutrality rules by publishing sharp criticism of the anti-immigration group on his ministry's website

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Germany's far-right AfD party on Tuesday won a case against the country's interior minister for flouting neutrality rules by publishing sharp criticism of the anti-immigration group on his ministry's website.

Horst Seehofer had described the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as "corrosive to the state" in an interview that was posted on the website.

But Germany's highest court on Tuesday ruled that by using official resources to publish the interview, Seehofer violated the AfD's chances of getting equal treatment in political competition.

The AfD's co-chief Joerg Meuthen immediately hailed the ruling as an "important contribution to political fair play in Germany".

In the interview in September 2018, Seehofer said the AfD's MPs are "against this country".

Germany's constitutional court noted that while the criticisms themselves were not objectionable, the minister "may not use state resources to exert a targeted influence on the political decision-making process".

The neutrality requirement must apply both during and outside of election campaigns, because voters are informed continuously during the political process and not just during an electoral races, it noted.

The interview has since been removed from the ministry's website.

Since its 2013 founding and entry into German parliament four years later, the AfD has repeatedly sparked uproars over its extremist positions.

Its most radical fringe was placed under police surveillance in March, and a row is simmering within the party over whether to sever links with the ultra-radical faction.

Related Topics

Election Police Interior Minister Parliament German Germany March May September 2018 From Court

Recent Stories

Over 22,000 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

16 minutes ago

PFA dumped 1000 liter adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong still most expensive city for expats: Me ..

2 minutes ago

UK nears 50,000 virus-related deaths

2 minutes ago

Security Law to Bolster Hong Kong's Legal System, ..

2 minutes ago

Parking violations add to disorderly traffic in ci ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.