Open Menu

Germany's Far-right 'firewall' Under Strain As Migration Debate Flares

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Germany's far-right 'firewall' under strain as migration debate flares

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An election showdown loomed in Germany's parliament Wednesday over immigration and security, as the conservative opposition signalled it may breach a taboo by accepting support from the far-right AfD.

Emotions are raw ahead of Germany's February 23 polls after a knife attack last week killed two people, including a two-year-old child, the latest in a series of violent crimes where the suspect was an asylum seeker.

Conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz -- whose party leads centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz in polls -- has vowed to go "all in" with demands to massively limit irregular immigration and permanently police all borders.

Controversially, he vowed to drive two motions through the Bundestag on Wednesday, if necessary with the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who have signalled their support.

Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens have voiced alarm this would spell the end of a long-standing "firewall" of non-cooperation with the far right that all mainstream parties have so far adhered to.

Merz, despite pushback also coming from human rights groups and churches, has argued the situation is so dire that he will take whatever support he can get.

"We don't look right, we don't look left, we just look straight ahead," he vowed last week.

After Scholz addresses parliament on Wednesday, Merz's CDU-CSU bloc plans to table two motions signalling a dramatic shift in German immigration and security policy.

The motions, which express intent but fall short of changing any laws, call for Germany to reject "all attempts to enter the country illegally without exception," including asylum seekers.

The push comes after Germany was stunned by news last Friday that a man attacked a kindergarten group with a kitchen knife in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg, where police arrested a 28-year-old Afghan man.

The attacker killed a two-year-old Moroccan boy and a German man who tried to shield the toddlers, and wounded three more people, including another two-year-old child.

In December a Saudi man drove a car through a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, and there were also stabbing attacks last year blamed on Syrian and Afghan men.

More than a million refugees and asylum seekers, many from Syria and Afghanistan, came to Germany under former CDU chancellor Angela Merkel, whom Merz has strongly criticised. More than a million have also come from war-torn Ukraine.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its ..

Abu Dhabi City Golf Club adds founding date to its visual identity

1 hour ago
 RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

RAK Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 o ..

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour

2 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

2 hours ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

2 hours ago
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

2 hours ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

3 hours ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World