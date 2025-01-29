Germany's Far-right 'firewall' Under Strain As Migration Debate Flares
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) An election showdown loomed in Germany's parliament Wednesday over immigration and security, as the conservative opposition signalled it may breach a taboo by accepting support from the far-right AfD.
Emotions are raw ahead of Germany's February 23 polls after a knife attack last week killed two people, including a two-year-old child, the latest in a series of violent crimes where the suspect was an asylum seeker.
Conservative CDU leader Friedrich Merz -- whose party leads centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz in polls -- has vowed to go "all in" with demands to massively limit irregular immigration and permanently police all borders.
Controversially, he vowed to drive two motions through the Bundestag on Wednesday, if necessary with the backing of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), who have signalled their support.
Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens have voiced alarm this would spell the end of a long-standing "firewall" of non-cooperation with the far right that all mainstream parties have so far adhered to.
Merz, despite pushback also coming from human rights groups and churches, has argued the situation is so dire that he will take whatever support he can get.
"We don't look right, we don't look left, we just look straight ahead," he vowed last week.
After Scholz addresses parliament on Wednesday, Merz's CDU-CSU bloc plans to table two motions signalling a dramatic shift in German immigration and security policy.
The motions, which express intent but fall short of changing any laws, call for Germany to reject "all attempts to enter the country illegally without exception," including asylum seekers.
The push comes after Germany was stunned by news last Friday that a man attacked a kindergarten group with a kitchen knife in the Bavarian town of Aschaffenburg, where police arrested a 28-year-old Afghan man.
The attacker killed a two-year-old Moroccan boy and a German man who tried to shield the toddlers, and wounded three more people, including another two-year-old child.
In December a Saudi man drove a car through a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, and there were also stabbing attacks last year blamed on Syrian and Afghan men.
More than a million refugees and asylum seekers, many from Syria and Afghanistan, came to Germany under former CDU chancellor Angela Merkel, whom Merz has strongly criticised. More than a million have also come from war-torn Ukraine.
