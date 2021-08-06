UrduPoint.com

Germany's Flood Relief Fund Likely To Reach $11.8 Billion - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:12 PM

Germany's Flood Relief Fund Likely to Reach $11.8 Billion - Reports

The reconstruction fund for the western German regions damaged by heavy floods last month is estimated to reach up to 10 billion euros ($11.8 billion), with cost expected to be shared between federal and state governments, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The reconstruction fund for the western German regions damaged by heavy floods last month is estimated to reach up to 10 billion Euros ($11.8 billion), with cost expected to be shared between Federal and state governments, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday, citing sources.

Half of the estimated sum is planned to be allocated by the federal government and the other half by the German states, according to the report.

The fund will not be used for direct financial assistance to people and will be topped annually as needed, the magazine said.

On Monday, the frontrunner in the race for the German chancellorship, Armin Laschet, said that the reconstruction fund must be formed in five weeks through a federal legislation.

The meeting at which minister-presidents of German states and Chancellor Angela Merkel are expected to make the decision on the fund is scheduled for next Tuesday. The German parliament is expected to consider the draft law on September 7.

In mid-July, western regions of Germany were severely damaged by flooding caused by heavy downpours. The German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate were particularly affected, with over 170 human lives lost.

Related Topics

Parliament German Germany Angela Merkel September Government Race (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Afghanistan seeks Pakistan's help in 'dismantling' ..

Afghanistan seeks Pakistan's help in 'dismantling' Taliban in UNSC meeting

24 minutes ago
 Tourists caught out as Italy ushers in Covid 'gree ..

Tourists caught out as Italy ushers in Covid 'green pass'

9 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Ready to Provide UN Evidence That Paki ..

Afghanistan Ready to Provide UN Evidence That Pakistan Supporting Taliban - Amba ..

9 minutes ago
 Over 1 mln people being vaccinated against COVID-1 ..

Over 1 mln people being vaccinated against COVID-19 daily: Dr Faisal

9 minutes ago
 KP CM directs PDA to hire services of ETEA for rec ..

KP CM directs PDA to hire services of ETEA for recruitment

9 minutes ago
 Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pr ..

Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.