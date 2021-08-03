BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has received financial aid of more than 200 million Euros ($237,000) from the Federal government to recover from deadly floods, Armin Laschet, a front-runner in the race for the chancellorship, said on Monday.

"Over these past few days, 215 million euros has been directly disbursed as emergency aid.

Of those, 140 million were paid to residents, about 10 million to businesses, almost 65 million to affected municipalities," Laschet said when visiting North Rhine-Westphalia.

In mid-July, heavy downpours swept through the country's states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, and Bavaria, having claimed the lives of more than 170 people.

The state of Rhineland-Palatinate has received about 15 million euros in emergency aid.