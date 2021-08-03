UrduPoint.com

Germany's Flooded North Rhine-Westphalia Receives Over $237Mln In Aid - Laschet

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 12:30 AM

Germany's Flooded North Rhine-Westphalia Receives Over $237Mln in Aid - Laschet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has received financial aid of more than 200 million Euros ($237,000) from the Federal government to recover from deadly floods, Armin Laschet, a front-runner in the race for the chancellorship, said on Monday.

"Over these past few days, 215 million euros has been directly disbursed as emergency aid.

Of those, 140 million were paid to residents, about 10 million to businesses, almost 65 million to affected municipalities," Laschet said when visiting North Rhine-Westphalia.

In mid-July, heavy downpours swept through the country's states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, and Bavaria, having claimed the lives of more than 170 people.

The state of Rhineland-Palatinate has received about 15 million euros in emergency aid.

Related Topics

German From Government Race Million

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

46 minutes ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

7 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

2 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

7 minutes ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

17 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.