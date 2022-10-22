UrduPoint.com

Germany's Foreign Office Warns Citizens Against Traveling To Iran

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 03:50 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) The German Federal Foreign Office on Friday warned its nationals from traveling to Iran due to the continued unrest in the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"(We) caution against traveling to Iran," the office said in a statement.

The office said that German citizens could be at risk of detention, interrogation, or even long-term imprisonment in Iran.

"Nationals with dual citizenship, both German and Iranian, are particularly at risk. In the recent past, there have been many cases of arbitrary detentions of foreign nationals," the office added.

The office recalled that protests have been ongoing in Iran since September 18.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison.

The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked mass protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

Tehran has said that the mass protests were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charge d'affaires of France. The European diplomats have been given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.

