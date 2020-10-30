UrduPoint.com
Germany's GDP In Q3 Drops 4.1% On Annualized Basis - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Germany's GDP in Q3 Drops 4.1% on Annualized Basis - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Germany's GDP have declined by 4.1% on an annualized basis in the third quarter of 2020, according to data from the country's Federal Bureau of Statistics (Destatis).

The yearly rate fell by 4.3% in the third quarter.

In quarterly terms, the GDP of Germany in the third quarter grew by 8.2%, when compared to expected increase of 7.3%.

In the second quarter, German GDP declined by 9.8% on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis. Based on annual rate, the indicator fell by 11.3%, taking into account seasonal adjustments - also by 11.3%.

