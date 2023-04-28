UrduPoint.com

Germany's GDP In Quarter 1 Of 2023 Down 0.1% Year-on-Year - Statistical Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Germany's GDP in Quarter 1 of 2023 Down 0.1% Year-on-Year - Statistical Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) According to preliminary estimates, the gross domestic product (GDP) of Europe's largest economy, Germany, decreased by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, Germany's Federal Statistical Office Destatis said on Friday.

The decrease was contrary to analysis by DailyFX portal, which earlier predicted a growth of Germany's GDP by 0.3%. The value remains unchanged after seasonal adjustment, which indicates that the GDP is currently stagnant, Destatis said.

"The gross domestic product was unchanged (0.0%) in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the fourth quarter of 2022 after adjustment for price, seasonal and Calendar variations," the agency's statement read.

The agency attributed the development to reduced individual and state expenses. If only price adjustment is considered, the GDP has grown by 0.

2% compared with the same period a year ago, Destatis added.

Moreover, in the fourth quarter of 2022, year-on-year GDP was revised to 0.2% from 0.3% before, and its decrease was corrected after seasonal adjustment from 0.4% to 0.5%.

On Thursday, a survey by Destatis showed that real earnings by German citizens decreased by 4% in 2022 due to high inflation, representing the largest drop since the beginning of data collection in 2008.

Since 2021, energy and food prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend, in large part due to COVID-19 restrictive measures. After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West increased sanctions pressure on Moscow. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices in Europe.

