Germany's Golden Oldies Leading Push For Euros Glory
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Herzogenaurach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) With a combined age of 106, Germany's three remaining 2014 World Cup winners Manuel Neuer, Thomas Mueller and Toni Kroos are leading the hosts' charge for Euro 2024 glory.
Friends off the pitch, Neuer, Mueller and Kroos are the only players in the 26-man squad to have each played over 100 games for Germany.
But not only are they the most experienced members of the squad, they can also remember a time when Germany were on top of the football world.
Since a semi-final elimination to France at Euro 2016, the Germans have struggled in major tournaments, with two World Cup group stage exits bookending a last 16 elimination by England at Euro 2020.
After a 5-1 romp against Scotland in the tournament opener, their best performance at a major tournament for almost a decade, Germany's golden oldies will be hoping for a successful last dance on home soil.
- Oldest Germany squad since 2000 -
While the exploits of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, both 21, stationed either side of the 25-year-old Kai Havertz, have dominated highlights reels, Germany have gone with an experienced squad for the Euros.
With an average age of 28.5, Germany's squad is the oldest at the tournament, with 10 of the 26 members aged 30 or older.
Germany's starting XI against Scotland on Friday was the oldest they have fielded at a tournament since Euro 2000, when Lothar Matthaeus led them onto the pitch against Romania.
Neuer, 38, is two years older than coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Kroos and Mueller are both 34 -- a year older than captain Ilkay Gundogan.
Gundogan made his Germany debut in 2011 but missed out as Germany lifted the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 with a back injury.
Neuer's first Germany cap was in June 2009, while Mueller and Kroos made their debuts in the same match nine months later.
Kroos, who has confirmed he will end his career at the end of the tournament, had retired from international duty in 2021 but came back with a Euro 2024 win in mind.
And Kroos has undoubtedly been the most impressive of the three, showcasing his calmness and control against Scotland.
Despite being under fire for some pre-tournament mistakes, Neuer remains a calming presence between the sticks and is still an excellent distributor of the ball.
Mueller's playing peak may be behind him but few are better at bringing a diverse cohort together.
When announcing the Euro 2024 squad, Nagelsmann named Mueller "a connector" who "can link the rappers with the yodellers" in the squad.
The veteran forward seems to be doing his part at Germany's camp in the Bavarian village of Herzogenaurach.
Neuer lauded the "mood and the atmosphere within the camp", saying "there's just a really good, colourful mix in our team".
Neuer said he was "happy to hang out" with the younger squad members, joking that he can "hear conversations that are perhaps a little different to those with Toni Kroos or Thomas Mueller".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
More Stories From World
-
McIlroy taking break from golf after 'toughest' day13 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher after US gains13 minutes ago
-
EU leaders see top jobs deal returning von der Leyen by end June13 minutes ago
-
Birmingham WTA champion Ostapenko knocked out in first round23 minutes ago
-
Australia's Thompson knocks Rune out of Queen's Club tennis9 hours ago
-
Ferguson takes record haul as eliminated New Zealand beat PNG in T20 World Cup9 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results9 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 table9 hours ago
-
New Zealand's Ferguson takes record 3-0 against PNG in T20 World Cup9 hours ago
-
France cutting troops in West, Central Africa to 600: sources9 hours ago
-
Search for dozens feared missing after deadly migrant shipwrecks off Italy9 hours ago
-
Ronaldo shows us 'anything is possible': Portugal's Dias10 hours ago