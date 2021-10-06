Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens political party sees more grounds for forming a new government jointly with the Social Democrats rather than with the conservative bloc, party co-chair Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens political party sees more grounds for forming a new government jointly with the Social Democrats rather than with the conservative bloc, party co-chair Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

"In recent days, we have held bilateral negotiations with different parties: with the CDU/CSU bloc, with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and with the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). The negotiations were always respective, meaningful and constructive ... We made a decision that it makes sense to continue an in-depth dialogue with the ... FDP and the SPD ... to start trilateral negotiations," Baerbock said at a press conference.

Alliance 90/The Greens co-chair Robert Habeck specified that this does not mean a complete rejection of the so-called Jamaica coalition.