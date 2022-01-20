(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Greens party of Germany is fully cooperating with the investigation of the Berlin prosecutor's office, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday.

"We are fully working with the investigating authorities so that the situation is quickly and fully investigated.

Then the chapter will be finally closed," Baerbock told reporters, adding that the payments that were the subject of the investigation "have already been returned."