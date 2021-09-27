UrduPoint.com

Germany's Greens Prioritize Coalition With Social Democrats, Liberals

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

Germany's Greens Prioritize Coalition With Social Democrats, Liberals

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Germany's Greens prioritize negotiating a coalition with the Social Democrats and the liberal Free Democrats but consultations with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc are also possible, Alliance '90/The Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Armin Laschet from CDU/CSU said that his bloc is ready to begin negotiations on Jamaica coalition formation with the Free Democrats and the Greens.

"In the last hours, the conservative bloc took a step away from taking responsibility (for the future government), there is a certain logic in starting negotiations with the Social Democratic Party and the Free Democratic Party, but this does not mean that we will not speak with the bloc," Habeck said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Germany Alliance Jamaica Democrats From Government

Recent Stories

OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of ..

OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ with the Reno6 Ser ..

44 seconds ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

12 minutes ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

42 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

46 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

48 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Ha ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.