BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Germany's Greens prioritize negotiating a coalition with the Social Democrats and the liberal Free Democrats but consultations with the conservative CDU/CSU bloc are also possible, Alliance '90/The Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Armin Laschet from CDU/CSU said that his bloc is ready to begin negotiations on Jamaica coalition formation with the Free Democrats and the Greens.

"In the last hours, the conservative bloc took a step away from taking responsibility (for the future government), there is a certain logic in starting negotiations with the Social Democratic Party and the Free Democratic Party, but this does not mean that we will not speak with the bloc," Habeck said at a press conference.