Germany's Habeck Says Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Would Mean Berlin's 'Political Failure'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2022) German Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck from the Green Party said on Sunday that the launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would mean Berlin's "political failure" and would "trample down" the value system and Germany's stance towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In this case, I think that a short-term benefit from the launch of the Nord Stream 2, from this gas and an opportunity to better get through the winter, will turn out to be a dramatic political failure," Habeck said during the open house day at the chancellor's office in Berlin.

On Friday, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki said that Germany should immediately launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security.

However, German Federal Government Deputy Spokesman Wolfgang Buchner, commenting on the gas cooperation with Russia, said that the resumption of the Nord Stream 2 project was now out of the discussion.

Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline project with a capacity to carry 55 billion cubic meters per year, enabling gas transit from Russia across the Baltic Sea to Germany. The pipeline's construction lasted for three years and was completed in 2021. However, in response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Russia, with Germany halting certification of the ready-to-operate Nord Stream 2.

