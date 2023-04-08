(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said he intended to strengthen the customs control to prevent the circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions.

"If this is used in a targeted manner, we can strengthen the joint clout of our authorities," he told the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper, referring to fact that the German foreign trade legislation allows the customs service to carry out audit of companies.

Habeck mentioned Denmark as an example of a country that adequately uses customs information provided by its firms to detect an evasion of sanctions.

"Danish customs analyze trade flows and customs data very precisely for anomalies. If they are found - for example, a large amount of certain goods that used to go to Russia are now suddenly to be delivered to another third country in almost the same amount - that's a reason for checking," he said.

After finding such an anomaly, customs should request a relevant company to provide an explanation, according to Habeck.

"It is unacceptable when sanctions are circumvented ... Therefore, we have to tackle the issue much more vigorously and decisively. Last but not least, we owe that to the people of Ukraine," the minister said.

Earlier this week, Habeck called for sanctions against those European countries that receive nuclear fuel for their power plants from Russia.