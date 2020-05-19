UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Germany's Highest Court Declares Surveillance Of Foreigners Abroad Unconstitutional

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Germany's Highest Court Declares Surveillance of Foreigners Abroad Unconstitutional

The German Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the current regulations regarding surveillance of foreign citizens abroad are unconstitutional, and violate the right to privacy of telecommunications and freedom of the press

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The German Federal Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday that the current regulations regarding surveillance of foreign citizens abroad are unconstitutional, and violate the right to privacy of telecommunications and freedom of the press.

"In its judgment pronounced today, the First Senate of the Federal Constitutional Court held that the Federal Intelligence Service (Bundesnachrichtendienst - BND) is bound by the fundamental rights of the Basic Law when conducting telecommunications surveillance of foreigners in other countries and that the statutory bases in their current design violate the fundamental right to privacy of telecommunications (Art. 10(1) of the Basic Law, Grundgesetz - GG) and the freedom of the press," the court said in a press release, citing the ruling.

The press release said that the judgment applies to the collection, processing and transfer of data, adding that the current regulations must be adjusted to comply with the constitution by the end of 2021.

"If designed in accordance with the principle of proportionality, however, strategic telecommunications surveillance of foreigners in other countries is, in principle, compatible with the fundamental rights of the Basic Law. Therefore, the challenged provisions may continue to apply until the end of 2021 in order to allow the legislator to enact new provisions taking into account the constitutional requirements," the press release added.

The relevant proceedings were launched in a response to a complaint against the law, allowing the intelligence service to track foreigners' communications while filtering out the data of citizens and residents of Germany. The law was adopted after former US intelligence employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked classified documents revealing the National Security Agency's mass surveillance program, which had been collecting telephone, email and internet browsing records on nearly everyone in the United States, despite a law prohibiting spying on US citizens without a court order.

Related Topics

Senate Internet German Germany United States Brunei Dollar May Court Employment

Recent Stories

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

36 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

1 hour ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

1 hour ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

1 hour ago

AAC pays surprise visit to bazaar to check price l ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.