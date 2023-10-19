BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Germany's housing crisis continues to worsen, with the number of building permits for dwellings dropping 31.6 percent year-on-year in August, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

After more than a year of continuous decline, only 19,300 homes were approved in Europe's largest economy in August. "Rising construction costs and increasingly poor financing conditions are still likely to have been the main factors," Destatis noted.

"A turnaround in building permits is still not in sight," Felix Pakleppa, chief executive of the German Construction Federation, said in a statement on Wednesday, pointing to a "particularly drastic decline" in the construction of two-family houses in the current year.

Given the persistently high prices for most building materials, construction prices for residential buildings rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year in August, according to Destatis.

Construction rates for ten-year loans in Germany, meanwhile, surpassed the 4 percent mark in early October and reached a 12-year high, according to mortgage broker Interhyp.