Open Menu

Germany's Housing Crisis Worsens Amid Steep Slump In Building Permits

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Germany's housing crisis worsens amid steep slump in building permits

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Germany's housing crisis continues to worsen, with the number of building permits for dwellings dropping 31.6 percent year-on-year in August, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said on Thursday.

After more than a year of continuous decline, only 19,300 homes were approved in Europe's largest economy in August. "Rising construction costs and increasingly poor financing conditions are still likely to have been the main factors," Destatis noted.

"A turnaround in building permits is still not in sight," Felix Pakleppa, chief executive of the German Construction Federation, said in a statement on Wednesday, pointing to a "particularly drastic decline" in the construction of two-family houses in the current year.

Given the persistently high prices for most building materials, construction prices for residential buildings rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year in August, according to Destatis.

Construction rates for ten-year loans in Germany, meanwhile, surpassed the 4 percent mark in early October and reached a 12-year high, according to mortgage broker Interhyp.

Related Topics

Poor Europe German Germany August October Housing

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

7 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

37 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

37 minutes ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

52 minutes ago
 Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Secta ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Sectary-General of Holy Quran Acade ..

2 hours ago
TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen techn ..

TECNO innovatively redefines rollable screen technology with the Latest 'Phantom ..

2 hours ago
 AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

3 hours ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

3 hours ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World