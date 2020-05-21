UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:39 PM

Germany's Import From Russia Drops by 23.5% in First Quarter of 2020- Business Association

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Germany's export to Russia has seen a 0.6 percent decrease in the first quarter of 2020, while import has dropped by 23.5 percent, the German Eastern business Association said on Thursday.

"Export to Russia has in general remained stable, at the level of -0.

6 percent in the first quarter ... The [import] drop can be explained by a mild winter and a simultaneous dramatic decrease in the crude oil prices. As a result, Germany's import from Russia has declined by almost one-quarter (23.5 percent) in the first quarter," the association said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

